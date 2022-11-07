Hachimura accumulated 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds over 22 minutes during Sunday's 103-97 loss to Memphis.

Hachimura managed just two points and two boards in his team's last matchup Friday agains the Nets, but he responded to that performance in a positive way Sunday. He worked with efficiency on the offensive end, and he also knocked down his first triple since Oct. 30 in Boston. Hachimura has now scored in double figures in eight of his first 10 games of the 2022-23 campaign.