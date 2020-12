The Wizards list Hachimura (eye) as questionable for Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons.

Hachimura was unable to practice Wednesday due to the eye issue, so he may need to show some improvement in the Wizards' game-day shootaround or during pregame warmups in order to suit up Thursday. The Wizards have ruled out Davis Bertans (rest) for the exhibition, so Hachimura could pick up the bulk of the minutes at power forward if he gains clearance to play.