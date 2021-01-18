Hachimura and the Wizards will not play Wednesday against the Hornets after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It'll be the fifth consecutive postponement for Washington, which has not played a game since Jan. 11. As of now, the Wizards next scheduled game is Friday against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Games Sunday, Monday postponed•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Matchup with Detroit postponed•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Questionable for Wednesday's game•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Just misses double-double in win•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Leads team in shots•