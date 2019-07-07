Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Well-rounded stat line in win
Hachimura finished with 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 33 minutes in the Wizards' 84-79 win over the Pelicans in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday.
This year's No. 9 pick looked impressive against the Pelicans, despite his average shooting night. He also made an impact on defense with five boards and two blocks. The Gonzaga product demonstrated his natural scoring abilities in this game, and he will likely hear his number called frequently on offense this season.
