Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Will be on minute restriction
Hachimura (groin) will be kept around 15-to-20 minutes if he's cleared to play Saturday against Brooklyn, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Hachimura reportedly has a "great chance" to return to action Saturday, and as expected, the team will monitor his minutes closely as he eases back into the swing of things. He hasn't taken the court since Dec. 16 due to a groin injury and is officially questionable for Saturday.
