Hachimura (groin) has been ruled out for the next five games and will be re-evaluated when Washington returns from it's road trip Dec. 26.

Hachimura suffered the injury during Monday night's matchup against the Pistons, and it'll cost him at least the next five matchups. Davis Bertans started the second half of Monday's clash and figures to fill in while Hachimura returns to health.

