Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Will miss at least five games
Hachimura (groin) has been ruled out for the next five games and will be re-evaluated when Washington returns from it's road trip Dec. 26.
Hachimura suffered the injury during Monday night's matchup against the Pistons, and it'll cost him at least the next five matchups. Davis Bertans started the second half of Monday's clash and figures to fill in while Hachimura returns to health.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...