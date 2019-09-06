Hachimura will miss the rest of the World Cup due to knee discomfort and fatigue, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Team Japan has a couple of meaningless games remaining in the World Cup so it's a no brainer for Hachimura than to watch them from the sidelines and rest up for the start of training camp. The rookie's knee discomfort shouldn't be an issue come training camp, as the injury is more of a precaution.