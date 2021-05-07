Hachimura (illness) will play Saturday against the Pacers.
After a two-game absence due to an illness, Hachimura will presumably return to the starting five Saturday, which will push Anthony Gill to the bench. Over Hachimura's past five appearances, he's averaged 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.0 minutes.
