Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Will play Sunday
Hachimura will be available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Hachimura was rested for Friday's game, but he'll be back in action Sunday and will get the starting nod at power forward. Coach Scott Brooks confirmed earlier in the day that the rookie will spend time guarding reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
