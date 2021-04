Hachimura will start Monday's game against the Spurs, but he'll face a minutes restriction, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports.

It's unclear exactly how many minutes Hachimura will be cleared to play, but the Wizards will keep a close eye on his workload as he returns from a four-game absence due to a sore knee. Hachimura struggled prior to the injury, averaging just 6.8 points (33.3% FG) and 4.4 rebounds over his last five appearances (31.0 MPG).