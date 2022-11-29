Hachimura (ankle) won't take the floor Wednesday versus the Nets, and a clinical evaluation will determine his status beyond that. An MRI on Monday revealed he's dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle.

Hachimura will miss at least a sixth consecutive game because of his ankle issue, and it's unclear exactly how close he is to retaking the floor. The fact that he hasn't been ruled out beyond Wednesday is at least a good sign, so it will be worth monitoring his status on the injury report for Friday's contest in Charlotte.