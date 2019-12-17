Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Won't return Monday
Hachimura has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pistons due to a groin contusion.
Hachimura didn't start the second half for the Wizards, and it's now been made known why. Davis Bertans is expected to see an uptick in minutes at forward in Hachimura's absence.
