Westbrook (finger) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Celtics, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 32-year-old's status for Friday was in question after suffering a dislocated finger on his right hand during Wednesday's loss to the Sixers but it appears he won't end up missing any time due to the injury. However, Westbrook still figures to sit out Saturday's contest, assuming the Wizards continue the trend of resting him for one half of a back-to-back set.