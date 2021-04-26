Westbrook is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained right ankle.
It's possible Westbrook tweaked the ankle during Sunday's win over the Cavs, but the Wizards may also simply be looking to get him a night off on the second half of a back-to-back. Westbrook has played in every game since Feb. 10, averaging 36.6 minutes per contest in that stretch.
More News
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Dishes out 11 dimes•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Extends triple-double streak•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Posts third straight triple-double•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles once again•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in win•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Puts up 36-15-9 in OT win•