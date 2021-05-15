Westbrook had 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 17 assists, 12 rebounds and three steals in Friday's win over the Cavs.

The Wizards locked up a playoff spot and Westbrook once again led the way with Bradley Beal (hamstring) sidelined. After failing to record a triple-double against Atlanta on Wednesday, Westbrook is back on the train with his sixth triple-double in eight games this month.