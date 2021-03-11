Westbrook scored 20 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added ten assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 127-112 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Westbrook was able to record another double-double in his first game after the All-Star break. It was the guard's 13th straight game with a double-double or triple-double and third straight game in which Westbrook also added at least three steals to his stat line. In his first season with Washington, Westbrook has averaged 20.3 points, 9.8 assists, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.