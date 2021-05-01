Westbrook scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, 11 assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

It's his third straight triple-double and 31st of the season. Westbrook's resurgence after a down (by his standards) season in Houston has helped put the Wizards in position for a play-in spot, and he wraps up April averaging 21.1 points, 13.3 boards, 12.0 assists and 1.4 steals on the month.