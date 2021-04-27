Westbrook had 22 points (9-26 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 assists, 13 rebounds, a block and a steal in Monday's overtime loss to the Spurs.
It was another inefficient night for Westbrook, who tacked on six turnovers, but he's back on the triple-double train after failing to record one in Monday's win over the Cavaliers. Beginning back on March 17, Westbrook has a triple-double in 18 of his last 23 games.
