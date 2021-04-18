Westbrook posted 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in Saturday's win over Detroit.

The Wizards have now won four straight games, and Westbrook continues to be the engine that drives the offense alongside Bradley Beal (37 points). Westbrook didn't have his best shooting night, but as usual he provided elite-level counting stats to help offset an inefficient effort from the field. Since the start of the month (10 games), Westbrook is averaging 22.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 11.6 assists.