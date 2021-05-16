Westbrook ended with 23 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 victory over Charlotte.

Westbrook ended the regular season in typical fashion as the Wizards secured the eighth seed and a date with the Celtics in the first round of the play-in tournament. The former MVP has been simply incredible for his team down the stretch and has them poised to make an unexpected playoff push. While he is not in this season's MVP discussion, it can be argued that he has been as important to his team as anyone else in the league.