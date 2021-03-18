Westbrook scored 26 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT) to go along with 14 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Kings.

Westbrook continued to deliver both positives and negatives with his stat line. Positively, he tallied his second triple-double in his last three games and now has double-digit assists in 14 of his last 17 contests. However, that was balanced out by another poor shooting night from the field as well as six turnovers. Overall, Westbrook is providing outstanding counting stats but is a liability in both percentages.