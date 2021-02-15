Westbrook will be available for Monday night's game against Houston, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After playing 29 minutes in Sunday's blowout win over Boston, it looks as though Westbrook will play both halves of a back-to-back for the first time this season. It's a good sign, health-wise, for the veteran point guard, but there may be some added motivation to play Monday against his former team. Westbrook finished Sunday's game with 13 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists. Since the start of February, he's averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 30.7 minutes.