Westbrook finished Sunday's loss to the Nets with 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and eight turnovers.

Westbrook notched his third straight triple-double, and fourth in five games, but it wasn't quite enough as the Wizards fell 113-106. The former MVP has been a counting-stat machine since mid-February, averaging a triple-double and playing 36.3 minutes per game over his last 19 appearances. However, his efficiency -- especially at the free throw line -- remains a major issue, as does his high turnover rate.