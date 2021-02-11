Westbrook went for 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.

Westbrook was 2-for-8 in the first half with four turnovers before turning it on in the second half to salvage his night. While assists and rebound numbers have remained consistent, his scoring has dipped. Wednesday was the first time in four games Westbrook hit the 20-point plateau and just the fifth time he's done so over 11 games in the 2021 calendar year.