Westbrook provided 41 points (16-28 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Sunday's 149-146 win over the Nets.

The backcourt duo of Westbrook Bradley Beal helped orchestrate the comeback win, combining for 37 of the Wizards' 48 fourth-quarter points, including a pair of three-pointers in the final seconds. Although injuries have slowed his progress this season, Westbrook has been at his best over the Wizards' last two games, hitting 52.2 percent of his field-goal tries while going 12 of 14 (80 percent) from the free-throw line and seven of 12 (58.3 percent) from beyond the arc.