Westbrook finished Tuesday's play-in loss to Boston with 20 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

It was another strong all-around effort for Westbrook, though his five assists were well below the level of production we've become accustomed to seeing from the star guard. The Wizards shot just 3-of-21 from three as a team -- Davis Bertans was 1-of-7 -- so that was a contributing factor, as was Alex Len hitting just two of his eight field-goal attempts. Westbrook and the Wizards will look to bounce back in a win-or-go-home matchup against the Pacers on Thursday with the eighth seed on the line.