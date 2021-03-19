Westbrook tallied 35 points (12-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 15 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Thursday's win over the Jazz.

That's three triple-doubles in four games for Westbrook with a double-double mixed in. Even more impressive is that he's now swiped at least one pass in 12 straight outings. While he continues to produce at a high rate, his turnovers continue to be a problem. Westbrook has turned the ball over 37 times in eight March games, 4.6 per game.