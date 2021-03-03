Westbrook totaled 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 15 assists, six rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Grizzlies.

Westbrook has registered either a double-double or triple-double now in 11 straight games with the Wizards going 7-4 during that stretch. During that time, he's averaging 20.5 points, 11.0 assists, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. However, his turnovers continue to be an issue. He's coughed the ball up an average of 5.1 times in that span.