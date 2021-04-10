Westbrook tallied 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds and 14 assists across 37 minutes in Friday's 110-107 win over the Warriors.

Westbrook has collected seven triple-doubles over his past eight games and leads the NBA by a considerable margin with 21 such performances this season. He is now only 14 triple-doubles away from tying Oscar Robertson's career mark of 181. Among active players, Westbrook's 167 career triple-doubles far surpasses the second-ranked player (LeBron James, who has posted 99).