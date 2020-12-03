Westbrook has been traded to Washington for John Wall and a future first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Westbrook's wish to be dealt from Houston has been granted. The former MVP will now move on to a Wizards squad where he'll step right in as the complementary piece alongside Bradley Beal. Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists during his lone season with the Rockets in 2019-20 and figures to continue to dominate the stat-sheet in the nation's capital. Westbrook will likely take sole possession of point-guard duties for the Wizards during the 2020-21 campaign, with Ish Smith backing him up.