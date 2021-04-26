Westbrook had 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.

Westbrook couldn't extend his triple-double streak any further, but he's dished out double-digit assists in five straight games now. His scoring numbers are down compared to recent seasons and, in fact, his 21.8 points per game would be his lowest mark of the past seven seasons, but he has posted career-best numbers in both rebounds (11.0) and assists (10.9) per game. Plus, he's in line to average a triple-double for the fourth time in his last five seasons.