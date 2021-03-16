Westbrook tallied 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 17 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block during Monday's 133-122 loss to the Bucks.

The 32-year-old has been on fire since coming out of the All-Star break, averaging 30.0 points, 12.3 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals while shooting 51 percent from the field over his past three games. Westbrook has played in every game since Feb. 10, and there are no plans of resting him as the Wizards are 4.5 games back from the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. He should continue playing heavy minutes and producing monster lines the rest of the way as long as the Wizards stay within reach of the playoffs.