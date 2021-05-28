Westbrook (ankle) missed practice Friday as he received treatment on his sore ankle, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Westbrook left Game 2 early after stepping on Furkan Korkmaz's foot and tweaking his ankle while doing so. As of now, all coach Scott Brooks cared to say was that "we'll see how he feels tomorrow." If Westbrook is unable to play Saturday, it's likely that Ish Smith, Davis Bertans or Garrison Mathews will join the starting lineup.