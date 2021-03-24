Westbrook had 14 points (3-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Knicks.

Westbrook had a rough night from the field but was saved by the fact he made 10 trips to the charity stripe, and his passing numbers remained effective -- he has dished out at least 10 dimes in six straight contests while also recording double-digit assists in all but three appearances since Feb. 12 onwards (20 games). He failed to crack the 15-point mark for the first time in his last 16 games, but all signs point towards this game being nothing more than an off night for the star point guard.