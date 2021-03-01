Westbrook played 36 minutes and registered 24 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during Sunday's loss to the Celtics.

With his performance Sunday, Westbrook has either notched a double-double or triple-double in 10 straight games. The last time 13-year vet failed to register at least a double-double was back on Feb. 10. One negative for Westbrook was that he managed to commit more turnovers than he had assists but it's just the second time this season that has happened.