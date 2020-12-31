Westbrook, who is playing Thursday against the Bulls, is unlikely to play in the second game of the back-to-back Friday against the Timberwolves, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The Wizards continue to play it safe with Westbrook's health, as the Rockets did last season. Assuming he's out Friday, Raul Neto should again start and see increased run.
