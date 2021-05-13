Westbrook collected 34 points (12-28 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 15 assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 120-116 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.
Westbrook recorded 15-plus assists for the sixth consecutive game, though his streak of consecutive triple-doubles ended at five Wednesday. The guard has maintained his high assist totals even while looking for his shot slightly more with Bradley Beal (hamstring) missing the team's last two games. Westbrook has averaged 25.2 points, 18.2 assists and 14.5 rebounds across his last six contests.
