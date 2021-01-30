Westbrook was ejected in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Atlanta, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Westbrook and Rajon Rondo had been fighting throughout Friday's matchup. Westbrook received his second technical foul with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game and was removed from the contest as a result. He led the team on the scoreboard with 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) along with five rebounds, four assists and one block over 27 minutes prior to his ejection.