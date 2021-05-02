Westbrook had 42 points (17-30 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Mavericks.

Westbrook tied his season-high scoring output while also ending just one assist away from recording another triple-double. That has been a common accomplishment for Westbrook over the last few weeks, as he has racked up 20 triple-doubles over his last 26 appearances and is well on his way to end the season averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years.