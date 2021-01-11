Westbrook (quad) is expected to miss roughly a week due to a left quad injury, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

Westbrook missed Saturday's loss to Miami, and he was already ruled out of Monday's matchup against the Suns. The Wizards have now clarified that he'll miss at least two additional contests (Wednesday and Friday) before being re-evaluated at the end of the week. This is enough to keep Westbrook out of weekly fantasy lineups, as the best-case scenario is he returns for Sunday's home matchup against the Cavaliers, which comes on the first night of a back-to-back.