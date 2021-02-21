Westbrook tallied 27 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds and 13 assists Saturday in a 118-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Westbrook has now triple-doubled in three consecutive contests, marking his second-longest streak of the season (behind his four-game streak to begin the campaign). He came into the contest averaging a modest 16.1 points over his past eight games but poured in 27 on Saturday to help Washington to its fourth straight win. The only downside to Westbrook's stat line was his seven turnovers, but fantasy managers who roster the point guard have likely become accustomed to such totals given Westbrook's league-worst 5.1 turnovers per game this season.