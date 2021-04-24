Westbrook registered 37 points (14-23 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and 11 assists across 37 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Westbrook is on an absolute tear and has registered 14 triple-doubles over his last 16 appearances. The star point guard was coming off three straight games with 15 or fewer points but delivered an impressive performance. He has scored 30 or more points just six times this season, though, so he hasn't been scoring at the same clip he's done in past seasons.