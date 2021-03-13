Westbrook tallied 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes in Friday's loss to the 76ers.

Westbrook had a streak of 13 straight games in which he registered either a double-double or triple-double which came to an end Friday. Still, he led the team in scoring and assists while tying for the team lead in rebounds. He's now gone for at least 20 points in five straight games and 16 straight with at least five boards.