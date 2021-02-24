Westbrook ended Tuesday's loss to the Clippers with 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.

For the second straight game, Westbrook missed a triple-double by the narrowest of margins -- in Monday's win over the Lakers he fell one assist shy, and he missed by one board against the Clippers on Tuesday. Those performances followed a string of three straight triple-doubles between Feb. 15 and Feb. 20, so it is clear that Westbrook continues to offer across-the-board stats in his first campaign with Washington. On a less positive note, Westbrook's 4.8 turnovers per contest rank worst in the league and his 60.3 free-throw percentage is the worst of his career.