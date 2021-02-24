Westbrook ended Tuesday's loss to the Clippers with 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.
For the second straight game, Westbrook missed a triple-double by the narrowest of margins -- in Monday's win over the Lakers he fell one assist shy, and he missed by one board against the Clippers on Tuesday. Those performances followed a string of three straight triple-doubles between Feb. 15 and Feb. 20, so it is clear that Westbrook continues to offer across-the-board stats in his first campaign with Washington. On a less positive note, Westbrook's 4.8 turnovers per contest rank worst in the league and his 60.3 free-throw percentage is the worst of his career.
More News
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Will play Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Puts up 32-14-9 in win•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Extends triple-double streak in win•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Tallies another triple-double•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Triple-double against former team•
-
Wizards' Russell Westbrook: Available to play Monday•