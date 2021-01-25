Westbrook (quadriceps) totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 loss to the Spurs.

Listed as questionable heading into the contest following a two-week layoff, Westbrook gained clearance to play ahead of tipoff, albeit with a minutes restriction. Though he flirted with a triple-double during his time on the court, Westbrook struggled with his shooting, as had been the case prior to the injury. Westbrook should have his restriction bumped up to around 30 minutes -- if not lifted entirely -- for Tuesday's game in Houston, but the veteran point guard looks like he'll continue to have issues with his efficiency. He's converting at a 37 percent clip from the field and a 64.1 percent clip from the free-throw line this season, both career-worst rates.