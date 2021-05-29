Westbrook (ankle) is a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Westbrook didn't practice Friday after suffering a right ankle injury during Game 2. He'll test things in pregame warmups to determine if he'll be available Saturday. If Westbrook is out, Raul Neto and Ish Smith should see extra minutes.
