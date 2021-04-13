Westbrook collected 25 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 14 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal in a 125-121 victory over Utah on Monday.

Westbrook recorded his fifth consecutive triple-double and ninth in his last 10 games. The guard has also been much better from the charity stripe in his last five games, making 80.0 percent of his attempts from the line. Westbrook is averaging 21.4 points, 13.6 assists and 13.4 rebounds per game over that stretch.