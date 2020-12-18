Westbrook (rest) has a good chance to play Saturday against the Pistons, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Coach Scott Brooks said Westbrook is probable for the team's final preseason contest after he was held out for rest on Thursday. The 32-year-old point guard will likely receive limited minutes with the Dec. 23 regular season opener against Philadelphia on the horizon.
