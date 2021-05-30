Coach Scott Brooks said Sunday that Westbrook is still being bothered by a right ankle injury, but it won't keep him out of Game against the 76ers on Monday, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It comes as no surprise that Westbrook will be available, especially after his efficient triple-double effort in Saturday's blowout Game 3 loss to Philadelphia. Monday could mark the last game of the season for the Wizards, so expect the 32-year-old guard to be on the floor taking on his usual role.