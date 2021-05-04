Westbrook finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 24 assists, 21 rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 154-141 victory over the Pacers.

The records continue to tumble for Westbrook who is playing arguably the best basketball of his career right now. Not only did he pull down a career-high 21 boards, but he also matched his career-best with 24 assists. Along with Wilt Chamberlain, Westbrook is the only player in league history to record a 20/20 game, featuring boards and dimes. He has the Wizards rolling right now and with no rest in sight, he is almost certainly going to end the season with a bang.